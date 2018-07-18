Harry Styles declares ‘We’re all a little bit gay’ at concert

Harry Styles showed his support for the LGBTQ community yet again during his final concert stop in Inglewood, Calif.

During the show, Styles spotted a fan holding a sign that read “I’m gay and I love you.” After reading the sign out loud Styles replies, “I mean, we’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?”

VIDEO || Harry saying “I mean, we’re all a little bit gay.” on stage tonight in LA! 14/7

Styles is known for supporting the LGBTQ community at his concerts. He has brought the Pride flag on stage numerous times. At another recent concert in San Jose, Calif., he helped a fan come out to her mother. Styles asked for the name of the fan’s mother and then shouted: “Tina, she’s gay!” The fan recorded the moment and showed it to her mother as part of her coming out.

The former One Direction member has also caused fan speculation about his own sexuality. On his song “Medicine,” Styles sings “The boys and the girls are here, I mess around with them, and I’m OK with it.” The song has been hailed a “bisexual anthem” by some fans.

