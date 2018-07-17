Radio host Elvis Duran gets engaged to boyfriend Alan Carr

By : Mariah Cooper of the Washington Blade, Courtesy of the Natioan LGBT Media Association
July 17, 2018
New York City’s Z100 radio host Elvis Duran got engaged to his longtime boyfriend of almost eight years Alan Carr on Friday the 13th.

Carr, a zookeeper hailing from Staten Island, popped the question with the words “Elvis, Will You Marry Me?” written on an open umbrella, a Friday the 13th superstition.

“Yesterday was Friday the 13th. People believe that the day brings bad luck, but I totally disagree. I was born on Friday, June 13th. I’ve always considered myself to be lucky and blessed, as I was when Elvis came into my life almost 8 years ago…first as my boyfriend and now fiancé!!!! They say opening umbrellas in the house brings bad luck, but this time I don’t believe it. I love you Elvis Duran!” Carr captioned the special moment on Instagram.

