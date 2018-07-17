‘Queer Eye’ renewed for season three

“Queer Eye” has been renewed for a third season, according to Variety.

The Netflix reboot of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” has already become a phenomenon after two seasons. The show has also earned four Emmy nominations including for Structured Reality Program.

Production begins on July 16 in Kansas City, Missouri for an eight-episode season. Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) and Tan France (fashion) will all return to give internal and external makeovers to a new batch of people. Berk will have a special connection with the new setting as Missouri is where the interior designer grew up.

The third season is expected to premiere in 2019: