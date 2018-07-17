Mariah Carey helps her backup dancer propose to his partner on stage

Mariah Carey helped her backup dancer’s partner give a special proposal on stage during her concert.

Carey paused her Las Vegas residency show “The Butterfly Returns” to allow her backup dancer to take the stage with his partner.



“We’ve been planning this for a long time, and you didn’t know about this, so hopefully you’re going to be surprised in a very good way,” Carey says before walking to the side.

“Would you do me the honor?” the dancer’s partner asks.

Carey posted video of the proposal on Twitter captioned “he said yes!!!”

Fans were thrilled Carey supported a same-sex couple’s marriage proposal.

GAY ICON — Adam Mcintyre (@adammcintyree) July 15, 2018

congratulations to them😍legend supporting the lgbtq community. #queenofequality — happy pride month!🌈 (@xhoneygagax) July 15, 2018

queen of the gays — matheus | 18 | ♋️ (@giftofmimi) July 15, 2018