Paris Jackson reaffirms she’s been in the LGBTQ community for years

ABOVE: After posting on Instagram, Paris Jackson defends her place in the LGBTQ community she’s had for years. Image courtesy of Jackson’s Twitter.

Gay Star News gave a delayed welcome to the LGBTQ community to Paris Jackson, who took to Twitter and Instagram to reemphasize when she came out.

Jackson, a 20-year-old model who currently performs in a duo called “The Soundflowers,” responded to the article and argued that she has been a part of the community for years.

how many times have i publicly referred to the community as “my fellow LGBTQ+”? like even on stage. i’ve been apart of the community for years. i even mentioned having crushes on girls when i was 8 in a magazine before. i’ve been caught kissing girls in public. this is not news… https://t.co/u9TLxE2c2x — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 16, 2018

Various outlets reported Jackson’s “coming out” after she responded to questions on her Instagram story asking if she was bisexual. “That’s what you guys call it, so I guess, but who needs labels,” Jackson advised.

Jackson further responded to her alleged-coming out on her Instagram story after the news went viral on social media.

“I came out when I was 14…I’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before,” Jackson wrote. “I’ve talked about having a crush on girls when I was eight in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online. Why are people just now saying this is news?”

Various outlets also labeled Jackson as bisexual, which she denied. “And I’m not ‘bisexual.’ I just love people for people,” she shared. “I don’t label myself so please don’t label me. Thank you!” You can check out the screenshots from Jackson’s social media below: