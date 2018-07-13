Watch: Harry Styles helps Maryland fan come out to her mom on stage

Harry Styles helped a fan come out to her mom in a video that has gone viral.

Grace, who is from Baltimore, traveled to Styles’ concert in San Jose, Calif. and brought a sign that read, “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you.”

Styles spotted the sign, stopped the show and asked for the name of her mom.

“Tina, she’s gay,” Styles says into the microphone. He begins leading the crowd in a chant of the declaration.

“Tina said she loves ya. Congratulations,” Styles says.

@Harry_Styles Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always. pic.twitter.com/Kk5FJVYemB — Grace TODAY (@takehismedicine) July 12, 2018

Grace thanked Styles on Twitter for helping her come out in an inclusionary space.

“Thank you so much for creating an environment where I am proud to be who I am. Your continuous support of the LGBTQ+ has helped me come to love myself and feel safe. Thank you for tonight and I can’t wait to show Tina (my mom) this video. Love you always,” she tweeted.

She also revealed she showed the video to her mom who was supportive.

“‘TINA SHE’S GAY’ I SHOWED MY MOM THE VIDEOS FROM TONIGHT. SHE IS OVERJOYED AND SAYS THAT “YES I DO LOVE YOU AND YOU CAN BE WHOEVER YOU WANT TO BE” SHE WANTS TO THANK HARRY FOR HELPING ME COME OUT and she has decided to come to LA Night 1 with me :),” Grace tweeted.