‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness opens up on struggle with psychotic depression

ABOVE: Jonathan Van Ness (Screenshot via YouTube)

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness got candid about his past struggle with psychotic depression after his stepfather passed away from cancer.

Speaking with Time Out, Van Ness revealed during that period he was irregularly taking his medication before quitting cold turkey.

“I was 25, and I was watching my stepdad pass away from cancer. I was in yoga every day, I was in therapy, and I got on and off medication the same year,” Van Ness says. “When I got off of them, I quit cold turkey. It was, like, six months of psychotic depression… If you do decide to get off, definitely wean yourself off.”

Van Ness also gave a self-care tip saying people should “be gentle with yourself and remember there’s no one way up that mountain.”

He also acknowledged that everyone’s experience with medication is different.

“Maybe don’t take advice from this interview about what you should do with antidepressants, because I don’t know you,” Van Ness says.