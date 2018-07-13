‘Pose’ renewed for season two

“Pose” has been renewed for a second season on FX following a history-making freshman season.

Ryan Murphy executive produces the show which tells the story of people’s intersecting lives in the luxury Trump era, the social and literary scene and the ball culture scene in New York City in 1986. It stars Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllon Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

The show has kicked off a series of firsts including having the largest LGBT cast for a scripted series and the largest cast of transgender actors for a scripted series. Transgender activist Janet Mock also became the first transgender woman of color to write and direct a TV episode for the episode “Love is the Message.”

“Ryan Murphy has once again revolutionized television with Pose, an incredibly engaging story of creativity, courage, compassion, love and family at a pivotal time in our culture,” FX CEO John Landgraf said in a statement. “As television critics have universally acknowledged, there is simply nothing like Pose on TV, so effortlessly excelling on every creative level and earning a place in television history for its infectiously inclusive spirit. We are honored to partner with our producers Ryan, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh, and the incredible cast and crew to continue this groundbreaking journey that is Pose.”

The season finale airs on July 20. The second season is expected to debut in 2019.

Screenshot from Youtube.