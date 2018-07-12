Tampa Bay Overheard: G, I Wonder…

Tampa Bay’s social media sphere was all abuzz July 3 with a cryptic tease of “G St. Pete,” a new bar heading to St. Petersburg.

If the name sounds familiar, it’s reminiscent of Ybor’s G. Bar, which closed and reopened as Southern Nights Tampa just over three years ago. Several of the Ybor bar scene’s mainstays have also shared the tease personally, prompting further speculation about the similarities to the now-defunct Ybor hotspot.

Information is still scarce, but a new Facebook page dedicated to the bar (complete with underwear-clad men) has surfaced. It confirms G St. Pete as a gay bar, that lighting work has begun and that construction is wrapping up. It also advises that grand opening details are coming soon.

As for the location, the page lists 350 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. To keep an eye on G St. Pete, visit Facebook.com/GStPete.