RuPaul, Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Murphy among 2018 Emmy nominations

ABOVE: RuPaul and Jane Lynch at the 2016 Emmy Awards. Photo courtesy of Emmys.com.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced July 12.

After 18 years of leading the pack with the most nominations, HBO —which received 108 — was unseated by Netflix with its 112 nominations. Among those 112 nominations include one for the “Queer Eye” reboot for Best Structured Reality Program, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s” Tituss Burgess for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and “Grace and Frankie’s” Lily Tomlin for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Ryan Murphy-run shows “American Horror Story” and “American Crime Story” recieved nine nominations; two for “AHS: Cult” (including Sarah Paulson for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie) and seven for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” including Best Limited Series and a nomination for Ricky Martin in the Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category.

Kate McKinnon — who has been nominated as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series the last four years, winning the last two — is up again for her performance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

NBC’s revival of the groundbreaking LGBTQ series “Will & Grace” managed only two nominations — one in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for Megan Mullally and one in Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Molly Shannon.

RuPaul had a big morning with his name being attached to three categories. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” received a nomination for Best Reality Competition, “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” received a nomination for Best Unstructured Reality Program and RuPaul himself was nominated for Best Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program, qhich turned out to be the gayest category of this year’s Emmys with four of the five nominations going to LGBTQ hosts.

RuPaul will be competing against Jane Lynch for “Hollywood Game Night,” Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn for “Project Runway,” Ellen DeGeneres for “Ellen’s Game of Games” and W. Kamau Bell for “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.”

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards — hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che — airs live Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

A full list of the 2018 nominations are below:

Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Game of Thrones”

“This Is Us”

“The Crown”

“The Americans”

“Stranger Things”

“Westworld”

Image courtesy of Netflix.com.

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Limited Series

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Image courtesy of FXNetworks.com.

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”)

Darren Criss (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower”)

John Legend (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

Jesse Plemons (“USS Callister”)

Image courtesy of IMDB.com.

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Michelle Dockery (“Godless”)

Edie Falco (“The Menendez Murders”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Image courtesy of NBC.com.

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels (“Godless”)

Brandon Victor Dixon (“Jesus Christ Superstar”)

John Leguizamo (“Waco”)

Ricky Martin (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Edgar Ramirez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”)

Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”)

Penelope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Judith Light (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)

Adina Porter (“American Horror Story: Cult”)

Merritt Wever (“Godless”)

Letitia Wright (“Black Museum” (Black Mirror))

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”)

Cameron Britton (“Mindhunter”)

Matthew Goode (“The Crown”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us”)

Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis (“Scandal”)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Cherry Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Sterling K. Brown (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Bryan Cranston (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Donald Glover (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bill Hader (“Saturday Night Live”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Katt Williams (“Atlanta”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tiffany Haddish (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”)

Molly Shannon (“Will & Grace”)

Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish”)

Image courtesy of IMDB.com.

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Sketch Series

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Television Movie

“Fahrenheit 451” (HBO)

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“Paterno” (HBO)

“The Tale” (HBO)

“Black Mirror: USS Callister” (Netflix)

Image courtesy of IMDB.com.

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“Naked and Afraid” (Discovery Channel)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (VH1)

“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Image courtesy of NBC.com.

Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”)

Ellen DeGeneres (“Ellen’s Game of Games”)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”)

Jane Lynch (“Hollywood Game Night”)