Chad Griffin participates in UnidosUS conference forum

ABOVE: Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin on July 9, 2018, was among those who took part in a forum at UnidosUS’ annual conference that focused on civil rights during the Trump administration. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin participated in a forum on civil rights under the Trump administration that took place during UnidosUS’ annual conference in D.C. on Monday.

“The LGBTQ community is as diverse as the fabric of our nation,” said Griffin during the forum that UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguía moderated. “We are women. We are Muslim and we are Jewish. We are black, white, Latinx, Asian, and Native American. We are immigrants and we are people with disabilities.”

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Vanita Gupta, NAACP Legal Defense Fund President and Director Sherrilyn Ifill, Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden and Voto Latino President and CEO María Teresa Kumar also took part in the forum.

“With so much of our progress under attack, never before has it been more important for social justice movements to stand as one in our pursuit of full equality,” said Griffin.

Griffin in his remarks also noted UnidosUS — the country’s largest Latino civil rights organization that changed its name from the National Council of La Raza in 2017 — is marking its 50th anniversary.

“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of UnidosUS, this important discussion is a perfect example of how we are standing together across movements to resist the politics of hate and fear and chart a path toward a more just and equal future,” said Griffin.

Griffin and other forum participants spoke hours before President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to succeed retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. The forum also took place against continued outrage over the White House’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that includes the separation of immigrant children from their parents.