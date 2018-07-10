Angela Ponce will be the first trans woman to compete in Miss Universe

Angela Ponce will be the first transgender woman to compete for the Miss Universe crown, the Huffington Post reports.

Ponce, 26, won Spain’s Miss Universe in June making her the first transgender woman to earn the title. She will now advance to compete in the worldwide Miss Universe pageant which will take place in the Philippines in December.

“Bringing the name and colors of Spain before the universe is my great dream,” Ponce, who lives in Seville, Spain, posted on Instagram after her win. “My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but also for the entire world.”

Ponce also competed in the Miss World Spain competition in 2015 but lost.

Miss Universe had banned transgender women from competing until Canada’s Jenna Talackova challenged the ruling and the ban was lifted in 2013.

Photo courtesy of Angela Ponce’s instagram