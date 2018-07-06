Courtney Act to star in first ever “Dragazine” late-night show

The world’s first “Dragazine” show will feature Season 4’s winner of “Big Brother U.K.” Courtney Act on Channel 4 where “everyone is welcome,” according to the network.

“The Courtney Act Show,” an hour-long late-night show, will welcome celebrity guests with discussions on politics, pop culture and musical numbers.

“This is my show and I say come on in, all you heroic misfits, those of you who are a bit chipped around the edges…I want to welcome you all,” said Act. “You bring the open minds and I’ll bring the open bar and we’ll meet in the middle for a gay old time!”

“Courtney Act has just landed her very own TV show with Channel 4

It’s the world’s first Dragazine show!”https://t.co/npZMs7bwpW pic.twitter.com/0vWRZ3JnEM — Courtney Act (@courtneyact) July 4, 2018

The show was commissioned by Channel 4 editor Sarah Lazenby.

“As entertaining as she is emotionally intelligent, as savvy as she is sassy, Courtney was born to perform,” Lazenby said. “We are utterly delighted she has chosen to come to the channel to host the world’s first ‘dragazine’ show.”

Originally from Australia, Act rose to fame through competing in Season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she was the runner up with Adore Delano to Bianca Del Rio.

Since their time on “Drag Race,” Act went on to win “Big Brother” in the U.K. and has released music by herself and with fellow “Drag Race” stars Willam and Alaska Thunderf**k under the name The AAA Girls.

The show’s release date has yet to be announced by Channel 4.