Brendon Urie donates $1 million to support LGBT youth

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie has teamed up with GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) to establish GSA (Gender & Sexuality/Gay-Straight Alliance) clubs in high schools across America.

“For years my fans have inspired me with their determination and creativity as they have created a safe and inclusive community,” Urie said in a statement. “I felt the time had come for me to join them boldly, to bring that energy and power to bear on the huge challenges facing our whole society.”



Urie also pledged to donate $1 million through his newly launched Highest Hopes Foundation, which aids non-profit organizations that advocate support for human rights.

“Launching the Highest Hopes Foundation with GLSEN as our first cause feels natural to the DNA of P!ATD, I am beyond excited to see what we can do together,” he continued. “Some of the most inspiring leaders out there right now have come from GSAs. Working firsthand with GLSEN, student leaders everywhere, and all my fans, I want to make sure that every one of our future leaders out there has the support they need to form their own GSA and begin their work to make a better world.”

GLSEN is the first non-profit organization to receive funding from Highest Hopes Foundation.

Panic! at the Disco kicks off their “Pray for the Wicked” tour in July. Lesbian pop singer Hayley Kiyoko will serve as the opening act. They stop by Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore on July 21.