‘Big Brother’ contestant JC Mounduix accused of sexually harassing houseguests

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 5, 2018
Comments: 0

“Big Brother” contestant JC Mounduix is being slammed by fans who believe he’s been sexually harassing other houseguests.

On the live feeds, which gives fans 24/7 access to what the houseguests are doing in the house, Mounduix is seen trying to put an ice cream scooper on other contestants’ genitals. Mounduix, who is an out professional dancer, told contestant Kaycee Clark to “open up your vagina” because “it feels good.” Clark told Mounduix “no.”

He also tried to put the scooper underneath contestant Kaitlyn Herman’s blanket. Mounduix also attempted to cup contestant Tyler Crispen’s genitals while he was getting a massage.

On camera, the contestants haven’t appeared to be upset by Mounduix’s behavior. According to a spoiler “Big Brother” account, Crispen was asked if he felt uncomfortable by Mounduix and said “No.”

However, some fans weren’t happy about Mounduix’s behavior.

Image courtesy of screenshot via YouTube

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

LGBTQ contestants looking strong on ‘Big Brother 20’
Two LGBTQ contestants cast on ‘Big Brother’
2015 A to Z: Pop Culture Year in Review