‘Big Brother’ contestant JC Mounduix accused of sexually harassing houseguests

“Big Brother” contestant JC Mounduix is being slammed by fans who believe he’s been sexually harassing other houseguests.

On the live feeds, which gives fans 24/7 access to what the houseguests are doing in the house, Mounduix is seen trying to put an ice cream scooper on other contestants’ genitals. Mounduix, who is an out professional dancer, told contestant Kaycee Clark to “open up your vagina” because “it feels good.” Clark told Mounduix “no.”

He also tried to put the scooper underneath contestant Kaitlyn Herman’s blanket. Mounduix also attempted to cup contestant Tyler Crispen’s genitals while he was getting a massage.

On camera, the contestants haven’t appeared to be upset by Mounduix’s behavior. According to a spoiler “Big Brother” account, Crispen was asked if he felt uncomfortable by Mounduix and said “No.”

For the record, Tyler was asked in DR if he felt uncomfortable by JC. Without hesitation he said "No". He was then reminded of what J.C. did and then re-asked by BB. He said to the effect of 'oh yeah that, it wasn't a big deal. Why are you asking me this?'#BB20 — REALvegas4sure #bb20 (@realvegas4sure) July 2, 2018

However, some fans weren’t happy about Mounduix’s behavior.

@elenadavies

I don’t know if you’ve been watching the feeds but JC has been touching houseguests inappropriately and production isn’t doing anything ☹️. Weren’t there any rules on that? It’s disgusting to watch. — BECKY (@rebecahsizemore) July 1, 2018

WHO CALLED IT THOUGH. BEEN SEEING THIS FROM DAY 1 #bb20 pic.twitter.com/4hzkeLIKDy — Precision Paws (@PresicionPaws) July 2, 2018

it was only a matter of time #BB20 https://t.co/Ny7ZqIMhqh — John #BB20 (@johnxtaurch) July 2, 2018

@JulieChen @CBSBigBrother you need to address the harassment within houseguests. The ladies clearly said no about the ice cream scooper. Absolutely appalled nothing was done and nobody stepped in to address that behavior. — Tweet Stuff (@tweet_stuf) July 2, 2018

So this episode is going to ignore the sexual harassment JC has been doing and allow him to be the voice of reason for Sam instead? Oooookay @CBSBigBrother 🙄 #BB20 — Jamilah Allen (@jammyisLEGIT) July 2, 2018

Image courtesy of screenshot via YouTube