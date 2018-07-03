YouTube apologizes to LGBT content creators for demonetization, anti-LGBT ads

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 3, 2018
Comments: 0

YouTube has apologized to the LGBT community for allowing anti-LGBT ads to run on videos with LGBT content and for monetization policies that prevented LGBT content creators from having ads at all on their videos.

LGBT content creators have complained that their videos have become age or content restricted, weren’t showing up in search results or were becoming demonetized because of their content, among other issues.

YouTuber Chase Ross uploaded a video discussing his transition from female to male. After uploading the video numerous times without issue, Ross uploaded the video using the word “transgender.” Ross showed that the video became demonetized.

YouTube issued an apology for the issues in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

“It’s the last day of Pride Month and we wanted to reach out to the LGBTQ community. We’re proud of the incredible LGBTQ voices on our platform and the important role you play in the lives of young people.,” the statement reads. “But we’ve also had issues where we let the LGBTQ community down–inappropriate ads and concerns about how we’re enforcing our monetization policy. We’re sorry and we want to do better.”

The statement continues, “We’ve taken action on the ads that violate our policies, and we are tightening our enforcement. And when we hear concerns about how we’re implementing our monetization policy, we take them seriously and make improvements if needed. It’s critical to us that the LGBTQ community feels safe, welcome, equal, and supported on YouTube. Your work is incredibly powerful and we are committed to working with you to get this right.”

While the video platform did apologize, no specific plans of action were addressed.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Obama scolds transgender heckler
Christian game developer creates anti-LGBT shooter game
marco rubio
Marco Rubio believes people are born gay, but don’t have right to marry