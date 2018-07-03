Keiynan Lonsdale turns into ‘Rainbow Boy’ in music video for single ‘Preach’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 3, 2018
“Love, Simon” and “The Flash” star Keiynan Lonsdale has released the music video for his new single “Preach.”

Lonsdale, 26, surprised fans with the video tweeting, “Hi.. My name is Keiynan Lonsdale aka ‘Rainbow Boy’, & I believe in Magic.”

He explained the significance behind the song in an interview with the Fader.

“I wrote ‘Preach’ over a year ago.. but I didn’t know what it actually meant, or its significance to my life, until several months later. Both the song and the video have become like my mirrors, so everything good & bad that comes with one’s own reflection has of course presented itself through this project haha,” Lonsdale explained to Fader. “I want everyone to have their own interpretation of it for them, but for me it’s about fucking with your own soul, agreeing to be on the ride together no matter what, and discovering/remembering that magic is real if you believe it so.”

Lonsdale came out as bisexual in 2017.

Watch the video below.

