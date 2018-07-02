Tom Daley, Dustin Lance Black welcome baby boy

Olympic diver Tom Daley and filmmaker Dustin Lance Black announced via Instagram June 30 that they are the proud parents of their first child, a baby boy named Robert Ray Black-Daley.

Black-Daley was born June 27 via a surrogate. He is named after Daley’s father, Robert, who passed away from a brain tumor seven years ago at the age of 40.

Daley, 24, posted a picture of his son over the weekend.

“Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley,” Daley wrote. “The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son.”

Black, 44, also took to Instagram to show off his beaming pride for his new family member.

“Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray,” Black says. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on the newest addition to their family!