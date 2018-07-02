LGBT activists join protests against Trump immigration policy

ABOVE: The Human Rights Campaign and the National Center for Transgender Equality are among the groups that took part in the #FamiliesBelongTogether rally against President Trump’s immigration policy that took place in D.C. on June 30, 2018. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

LGBT rights advocates across the country on Saturday took part in protests against President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Human Rights Campaign Foundation Director of Faith Outreach and Training Lisbeth Meléndez Rivera, National Center for Transgender Equality Executive Director Mara Keisling and the National LGBTQ Task Force staffers are among those who took part in the #FamiliesBelongTogether rally that took place in Lafayette Square across the street from the White House. Lin-Manuel Miranda is among those who spoke before a march took place on Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Today we join forces to support families, immigrants and equality for all,” tweeted Milagros Chirinos of HRC tweeted.

She also tweeted in Spanish.

“Juntos para defender a las familias inmigrantes y la igualdad de todos,” she said, using the hashtags #FamiliesBelongTogether and #EndFamilyDetention.

@HRC Today we join forces to support families, immigrants & Equality for ALL 💛💙 Juntos para defender a las familias inmigrantes y la igualdad de TODOS!!#FamiliesBelongTogether #EndFamilyDetention pic.twitter.com/BpoySqgwXw — Milly Chirinos (@MChirinos84) June 30, 2018

Hundreds of #FamiliesBelongTogether rallies, protests and other events took place across the country.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic James “Wally” Brewster is among those who spoke at a #FamiliesBelongTogether rally in Dallas. He and his husband, Bob Satawake, also took part in a march.

Ambassador @WallyBrewster speaking at the Dallas Keep Families Together rally and march and me carrying my BIENVENIDOS sign! pic.twitter.com/25JVhyNDv1 — Bob J. Satawake (@BobSatawake) June 30, 2018

The rallies and protests took place against the backdrop of continued outrage over Trump’s immigration policy that includes the continued separation of immigrant children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A federal judge in San Diego on June 25 ruled all of them must be reunited within 30 days. U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) told the Washington Blade last month after he and other members of Congress visited South Texas there are no policies in place that specifically addresses the needs of LGBT immigrant children who are in custody.