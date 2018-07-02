Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s Netflix special gets Twitter buzzing

By : Colton Adkins
July 2, 2018
Sexuality, gender and the role of comedy headline Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby’s comedy tour “Nanette,” now presented on Netflix.

Named after a girl Gadsby believed interesting, the hour-long comedy special is a departure from Gadsby’s normal comedy routines, including a “third” part to her story: an ending (Gadsby tells the audience that the difference between a story and a joke is that a story has a beginning, a middle and end, and a joke just has a beginning and middle).

Announcing that she has to quit comedy, Gadsby jokingly comments on receiving “feedback” from members of the lesbian community that her shows do not include enough “lesbian content.” This quickly moves to a conversation on gender-identity and feeling a part of a community.

After an anecdote about someone writing a letter asking her to come out as transgender, Gadsby denounces identifying as such. “I’m clearly gender not-normal, but I don’t even think lesbian is the right identity for me. I might as well come out now,” Gadsby quips. “I identify as tired.”

Gadsby’s heart wrenching anecdotes continue about personal hardships as a woman, a lesbian and a non-gender conforming person. Ending with a demand for the audience to not victimize her and listen to her story, Gadsby insists she remains strong. “There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself,” said Gadsby.

Fans of the special took to Twitter calling it “powerful” and “brilliant.”

Gadsby responded to all the love with her own tweets.

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

