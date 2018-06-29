‘Westworld,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ actress Tessa Thompson comes out as bisexual

With two days left in Pride month, Tessa Thompson — who portrayed bisexual superhero Valkyrie in last year’s Marvel mega-hit film “Thor: Ragnarok,” — has come out as bisexual herself in an interview with Net-A-Porter.

Thompson, who also stars in the hit HBO series “Westworld” and can be seen in this fall’s “Creed” sequel, has been rumored to be in a relationship with singer/actress Janelle Monae since appearing in Monae’s “Pynk” and “Make Me Feel” music videos earlier this year. Monae recently came out as pansexual.

“We love each other deeply,” Thompson said in the Net-A-Porter interview. “We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”

Thompson opened up about her family’s acceptance of whomever she brings home, regardless of gender.

“I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be,” Thompson said. “I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

Thompson says she and Monae are “private people” who are both trying to navigate how to “reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space” while still using their “platform and influence” to advocate for those in the community.

“That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones,” Thompson said. “But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have a responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person?”