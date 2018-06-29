Watermark is hiring a Multimedia Assistant

Watermark is seeking a full-time multimedia assistant. The multimedia assistant will maintain, as well as create, content for our website, WatermarkOnline.com. They will handle all Watermark social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc.), organize and promote Watermark contests and support the business manager with administrative duties.

This is an on-site position at our Orlando office. This is an entry-level position for a self-motivated, multi-faceted worker seeking to thrive in a challenging, fast paced environment. Position includes health insurance benefits, dental and 401K options.

Applicants must be:

• Deadline-oriented, creative and enthusiastic.

• Able to work on a PC platform.

• Strong inter-personal and written communication skills

• Comfortable with various social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.)

Watermark Publishing Group is the premier media outlet for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community in Central and West Florida. Up to 20,000 copies of our biweekly newspaper are distributed every other Thursday throughout Central Florida, Tampa Bay and surrounding communities. Watermark also produces a collection of high-gloss specialty publications, and a web site with a rapidly growing online community.

Please send a cover letter and resume to Kathleen@WatermarkOnline.com.