Watch: trans singer Brody Ray gives moving ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition

ABOVE: Brody Ray performing on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Screenshot via YouTube.

Transgender singer Brody Ray received a standing ovation and brought judge Mel B to tears during his audition on “America’s Got Talent.”

Ray shared that he would be singing “Stand in the Light” by Jordan Smith because he could relate to the lyrics about “overcoming struggles and battles.”

“What is the struggle that you’ve overcome?” judge Howie Mandel asked.

Ray then reveals that he is transgender.

“Inside, I was a man, a boy. I was never quite complete as a person until I started my physical transformation to male in 2010, finally. I started to look like the man I always had felt on the inside. It was the start of my life. And now that I’m fully transitioned, people are seeing me as to who I truly am. I’m ready to be Brody,” Ray explains.

After his performance, Ray received a standing ovation and glowing reviews from the judges including Mel B who got teary-eyed.

“America’s Got Talent” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Watch below.