Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn split

Sam Smith and “13 Reasons Why” star Brandon Flynn have broken up after nine months of dating, according to the Sun.

Smith, 26, has deleted photos of Flynn, 24, from his Instagram. Both he and Flynn have also unfollowed each other on Instagram although Flynn has not deleted photos of Smith from his account.

“Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance. They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out. Sam is obviously devastated. This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully he is on tour across the US at the moment which has been a welcome distraction,” a source close to Smith told the Sun.

Smith hinted at the breakup during the Brooklyn stop of his “The Thrill of it All” tour telling the crowd, “I’m going through some shit.”

Rumors swirled that the pair were romantically involved when they were spotted kissing in New York City in October. Later that month, Smith confirmed he was in a relationship on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’m not [single], which is crazy,” Smith told DeGeneres. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single. Because when I brought ‘In the Lonely Hour,’ I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, but I’m quite happy so it’s quite weird.”