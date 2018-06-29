PHOTOS: St Pete Pride Celebrates its Sweet 16

ST. PETERSBURG | St. Pete Pride celebrated its 16th parade in style June 23 along downtown St. Petersburg’s waterfront.

The party officially began at 2 p.m. with fan-favorite entertainers Kori Stevens and Daphne Ferraro kicking off festivities in both North and South Straub Park, readying Pride-goers for the evening parade which began at 7 p.m. with the second annual TransPride March. Hot 101.5’s Miguel & Holly hosted the evening as friends, families and floats invaded Bayshore Dr. en masse.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate St. Pete Pride’s Sweet 16 and you can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Maia Monet, and Nick Cardello.