ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride kicked off its 16th year of festivities with the annual SP2 concert June 22 in North Straub Park.

The concert, a fundraising event which assists in funding various Tampa Bay community organizations, featured a mix of fan-favorite area entertainers and was hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Coco Montrese. Watermark was on hand to help celebrate and you can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.