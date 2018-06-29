PHOTOS: Project No Labels dances into second Prom in Wonderland

ST. PETERSBURG | Project No Labels (PNL) kicked off St. Pete Pride weekend June 22 by heading down the rabbit hole and into the organization’s second annual One Love Prom in Wonderland.

“Everyone deserves to experience prom and some LGBTQ+ individuals may have never had the opportunity to attend or bring the person they wanted to go with to this special occasion,” PNL shared ahead of the celebration, which featured beats by DJ Ace Vedo.

Some of Tampa Bay’s finest entertainment dazzled the crowd as they danced and Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. You can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.