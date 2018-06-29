PHOTOS: AIDS Healthcare Foundation opens new St. Pete healthcare center

ST. PETERSBURG | The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) opened its newest healthcare center June 25 in St. Petersburg to combat Florida’s growing HIV/AIDS epidemic.

AHF hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their St. Petersburg expansion, where AHF Tampa Bay Medical Director Dr. Jeanette Cancel was joined at the podium by AHF President Michael Weinstein, Southern Bureau Chief Michael Kahane and other AHF leadership. St. Petersburg Police Department LGBT liaison Markus Hughee, city LGBTQ liaison Jim Nixon, Pinellas County Commissioner Kenneth T. Welch and other community leaders also spoke, thanking AHF for their commitment to St. Petersburg.

Watermark was on hand to welcome AHF’s new facility to the neighborhood. You can read more about the grand opening here and check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.