Issa Rae reveals backlash for new series focused on a bisexual black man

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae revealed she received some backlash when she announced her upcoming series “Him or Her” which follows a bisexual black man’s dating life.

Rae will serve as executive producer for the HBO comedy. In an interview with Deadline, Rae says she faced some criticism for the subject matter.

“I remember just being pissed all day,” Rae says. “Sometimes you live in a bubble, you live in a liberal bubble where you think that everyone is open, and in my eyes progressive in a way where there are so many human experiences, black experiences, gender experiences. There are so many stories to tell. The fear that a story like that would be told when it’s the story of so many other people is just absolutely ridiculous. The censorship and the idea that black men can’t be all things and still be black men is just absurd, it is.”

Despite the negative reactions, Rae says she’s excited for the project which is created and written by former “Daily Show” writer Travon Free. The series will be based on his own experiences dating as a bisexual black man.

“Travon Free—the writer, the creator of the project—approached us with it,” Rae says. “And he said [an] episode of ‘Insecure’ was a first time that he had felt like his story was being told in a way. And that conversation reflected so much of his personal experience. We were looking for fresh voices and he pitched that, and it really excited me, because I’ve just never seen anything on TV like that. I’m just rooting for his show.”

In the meantime, the third season of “Insecure” premieres on August 12 on HBO.