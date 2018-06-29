Demi Lovato’s GLAAD fundraiser raises thousands of dollars in hours

Demi Lovato started a Facebook fundraiser to raise money for GLAAD and within a few hours the fundraiser had reached beyond its targeted goal.

“I’m celebrating Pride by raising money for GLAAD, an organization that has been fighting for LGBTQ+ inclusion and justice since 1985,” Lovato posted on Twitter.

I’m celebrating Pride by raising money for GLAAD, an organization that has been fighting for LGBTQ+ inclusion and justice since 1985. Join me here: https://t.co/ishF4PegOv pic.twitter.com/M6eAXO6OIg — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 26, 2018

The initial goal was to raise $5,000 but within a few hours the fundraiser had received $7,500. Now, the goal has been set to $30,000 and has received more than $14,000 in donations.

GLAAD honored Lovato with the Vanguard Award in 2016 which was presented to her by her friend Nick Jonas. Lovato revealed in her documentary “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” that she is attracted to both men and women.

Lovato also recently opened up to her fans about her struggles with sobriety on her new track “Sober.” In the song, Lovato reveals a recent relapse. The singer has discussed her issues with addiction, bipolar disorder and an eating disorder in the past.

Donate to Lovato’s fundraiser here.

Image is screenshot courtesy of YouTube