Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Still McBitter

St. Petersburg business owner Kevin McBride of the “high-end men’s resale shop” McB’s doesn’t have much Pride.

McBride first made waves with the local LGBTQ community with a series of homophobic attacks last year after Mayor Rick Kriseman’s re-election. He opted to do so again during St. Pete Pride June 24.

“(Flag or not to Flag?) I didn’t hang any LGBT, or Transgender flags this year. I have 2 american flags up,” McBride shared publicly via social media June 24. “My numbers are down 80% from last year.. While I don’t have any issues with the celebration, or any issues with gays, Does this mean I have to?”

After advising he has “no issue,” McBride subsequently shared his homophobic issues. “For survival I have to put the rainbow flags up in support of people who bring their sexual preferences to the forefront/public, & exploit our children? Some members of this group try to ruin you if you have a different opinion? Do I have to hang the transgender flag in support of people who were confused about their sexuality, & because society says its OK? They mutilate their bodies to be accepted/approved? Popular?”

The post garnered a plethora of responses, mostly in opposition to McBride. As of press, it has over 200 reactions, over 750 comments and over 100 shares.

Image from Kevin McBride’s Facebook