Fashion designer Christian Siriano splits from husband Brad Walsh

Fashion designer Christian Siriano and his husband singer Brad Walsh have broken up after almost two years of marriage.

Walsh shared the news on his Instagram stories.

“Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated,” Walsh wrote. “I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself. It’s nobody’s business and I don’t want to discuss, but that’s what’s up.”

A rep for Siriano confirmed the couple has separated.

“I can confirm that they’re separated,” the rep said in a statement to E! News. “They were together for 11 years, love each other very much and request privacy at this time.”

Siriano, who is a Maryland native, wed Walsh at their home in Danbury, Conn. in July 2016. The ceremony was attended by celebrity guests including Jay Manuel, Alicia Silverstone, Danielle Brooks, Jackie Cruz and Kelly Osbourne.