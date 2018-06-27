Watermark Giveaway: Two tickets to see Culture Club and Thompson Twins

Do you have a “Karma Chameleon” in your life or someone you would like to ask to “Hold Me Now?” What better place to take them than to see Culture Club, with special guest the Thompson Twins at House of Blues in Orlando! Show is July 3 at 7pm, so you can afford to stay out late for the July 4 holiday.

To win the tickets, comment on this post and tell us your favorite hit song from the 80s. We will choose a winner at random at 12pm on June 29, so don’t delay!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Tickets will be available for pickup at the Watermark offices at 414 N. Ferncreek Ave., Orlando, FL 32803.

Happy commenting and good luck!