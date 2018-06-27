‘Queer Eye’ star Antoni Porowski to open restaurant in New York

“Queer Eye” food and wine expert Antoni Porowski is bringing his culinary creations from Netflix to the public.

Porowski revealed the secret venture in a “Queer Eye” cast interview with 92nd Street Y.

“I’m all about like cheese and pork belly and decadence,” Porowski says. “As a result of the increased vanity of being on camera all the time and working out and eating healthy, I’m developing a fast-casual food concept restaurant that I’m gonna be opening here in New York.”

Porowski, who is known for his love for avocados on “Queer Eye,” also discussed his soon-to-be-released cookbook which surprisingly doesn’t feature avocados.

“It’s a 100-recipe cookbook. And I think — oh my God — not one of them has avocados in it,” Porowski says. “It’s turned, I realize, into my own culinary memoir, which I’m super excited about. I’ve submitted 50 recipes and I’m working on the rest, and I’m super excited for it to come out.”

