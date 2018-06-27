Madonna lip-syncs to Demi Lovato, sends Pride message to LGBTQ community

Madonna sent a special Pride message to the LGBTQ community in an Instagram post over the weekend.

In the video, Madonna lip-syncs to “Solo” by Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato.

“Missing NY and the fierceness of the LGBT community that gave me life from the moment I landed there,” Madonna captioned the video. “For Me, Pride Month is every month! This [crown emoji] Bows down to every Gay Boy that taught me a. New dance, how to dress, how to drag, how to slay, To stand tall in the face of adversity, to not give up hope, to own my inner bitch and to love my flaws!”

Lovato shared her excitement of Madonna singing her song by reposting the video.

“THE QUEEN HERSELF SINGING SOLO!!!!! What is life…?!?!!!! THANK YOU MADGE,” Lovato wrote.

Madonna missed out on the Pride festivities in New York City as she is currently in Lisbon, Portugal working on new music for her upcoming studio album.

Image is screenshot via Instagram