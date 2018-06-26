Walgreens to offer free rapid HIV test for National HIV Testing Day

ORLANDO | First observed in 1995, National HIV Testing Day is held every June 27 to raise awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic as well as to encourage people to get tested, know their status and get linked to treatment and care.

Walgreens is partnering with the Orange County Department of Health to offer free rapid HIV testing and information about prevention options including Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP — the HIV prevention pill.

Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines urge routine HIV screening since an estimated 1 in 5 people with HIV remain unaware that they carry the disease.

The director of the county department of health, Dr. Kevin Sherin, advises those at high risk of contracting the virus to be tested at least once a year. The CDC also recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 to get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

If you can not make it to a participating Walgreens June 27 have no fear, it is not the only location with free HIV testing. The LGBT+ Center Orlando, located at 946 N. Mills Ave., offers free rapid HIV testing 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To find a participating Walgreens location near you visit GreaterThan.org/Free-HIV-Testing-Walgreens-2018.