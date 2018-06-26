‘Shadowhunters’ fans raise money for the Trevor Project after show cancellation

ABOVE: Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr) and Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) in ‘Shadowhunters.’ Screenshot via YouTube.

“Shadowhunters” fans are channeling their heartbreak over Freeform canceling the show into a good cause.

#SaveShadowhunters is a campaign that has pledged to donate 100 percent of its raised funds to the Trevor Project.

“The stunning show Shadowhunters has just announced its cancellation and heartbroken doesn’t even begin to cover how we’re feeling. This show… This show, with its diverse casting and representation. This show, with its wonderful LGBTQIA+ portrayal, from pride in being oneself to a healthy, strong relationship. This show, with its empowered and empowering women who are independent, solid friends, and not overlooked by anyone,” the description reads.

So far, the campaign has raised more than $14,000 for the organization that provides outreach, counseling and other resources to LGBT youth.

“Shadowhunters” followed a group of half human/half angels who must protect people from demons and maintain order in the Shadow World. It featured a same-sex relationship between Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario), a closeted Shadowhunter who falls for Warlock Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr).