Marvel adding two out LGBT characters to film franchise

ABOVE: Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie from ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’ Screenshot via YouTube.

Marvel is working on adding two LGBT characters to its Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a press junket for “Ant-Man and The Wasp” on Sunday. The Playlist asked Feige, “When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works?”

Feige responded “Yes.” When asked if the characters have been introduced yet Feige responded, “Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.”

Fans are already guessing that the character that’s been “seen” is Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie from ‘Thor: Ragnarok.” Thompson confirmed Valkyrie is bisexual.

“She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play,” Thompson tweeted.

In another tweet Thompson wrote, “YES! Val is Bi in the comics & I was faithful to that in her depiction. But her sexuality isn’t explicitly addressed in ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’”

No word yet on the new LGBT character to be introduced.