Cynthia Nixon reveals her oldest child is transgender

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
June 26, 2018
Cynthia Nixon revealed her son Samuel Joseph Mozes, 21, identifies as transgender in a social media post congratulating him on his graduation.

The “Sex and the City” star posted a photo of her oldest child, who she shares with former partner Danny Mozes, on the day of his graduation from the University of Chicago.

“I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayofAction,” Nixon captioned the photo.

Nixon also shares her 15-year-old son with Mozes and a 7-year-old with her wife Christine Marinoni.

Over the weekend, Nixon marched in the New York City Pride Parade alongside Marinoni.

Nixon is currently running against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

