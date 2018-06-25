Tiffany Trump celebrates Pride in NYC with friends

Tiffany Trump celebrated Pride in New York City with friends over the weekend as chronicled in a series of Instagram posts.

Trump’s fashion designer friend Andrew Warren posted a photo of himself posing with the POTUS’ second oldest daughter outside of SoHo House captioned “Happy Pride Saturday.”

Pride Saturday 🌈📍 A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

Trump’s other friend Julius Barnathan also posted photos of Warren, Trump and himself inside a photo booth at SoHo House.

“Happy pride from us to you,” reads the caption.

Warren and Trump also sported sequin bomber jackets as they closed out Pride weekend on Sunday.

❤️ Officially Sunday 💜 A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jun 24, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

The friends also shared their New York Pride adventures on their Instagram stories.

Some people questioned Warren taking Trump with him to celebrate Pride.

“Isn’t her dad a member of a political party that makes targeting LGBT people a priority?” one person commented.

Warren responded, “isn’t everyone their own person?”

Trump hasn’t been vocal on certain issues but her social media has spoken volumes. In addition to attending Pride, Trump also “liked” social media posts in support of March for Our Lives.