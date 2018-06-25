‘Storm Chasers’ star Joel Taylor’s cause of death released

“Storm Chasers” star Joel Taylor’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to toxicology reports obtained by TMZ from the Bureau of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico, the 38-year-old died from MDMA poisoning. Traces of ketamine were also found in his system.

Taylor died in January abroad the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas cruise. He was found dead in his room when the ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

TMZ reported at the time that before the boat’s departure, some people were arrested for drug possession at the port in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Taylor starred on “Storm Chasers,” a series which followed tornadoes in Tornado Alley, along with his friend Reed Timmer during the show’s run from 2007-2012.