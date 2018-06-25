Asia O’Hara says she was ‘threatened to be burned alive’ by online trolls

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Asia O’Hara revealed she received death threats on social media because of her race in a heartfelt Twitter post.

O’Hara, who is a finalist on season 10, posted an emotional note on Twitter explaining her absence from the social media platform.

She revealed that at 11 years old a group of neighborhood kids attempted to set her on fire for being gay.

“Since that night, I have grown to what I thought was a strong, resilient person,” O’Hara writes. “I left that night and those faces behind me, never telling a soul.”

While she says the horrific incident made her a “strong, resilient person” she encountered an online troll who threatened to burn her alive but this time for her race. It brought her back to the same fearful place she was in as a child.

“This time not because of my flamboyance or vibrance, but because of the color of my skin,” she continued. “That strong and resilient person I had become was instantly reduced back to that 11 year old boy.”

“It is through sharing this story, I’m hoping to regain my strength and joy,” she writes. “I’m on my way back to the person I know I can and should be.”

Other “Drag Race” queens offered words of support including her fellow season 10 contestants Aquaria and The Vixen.

“You are one of the fiercest and strongest people I know. I love u so much and will fight anyone that fucks with you,” Aquaria tweeted.

You are one of the fiercest and strongest people I know. I love u so much and will fight anyone that fucks with you ❤️ — Aquaria (@aquariaofficial) June 20, 2018

“So, you know i’m not gone rest until you tell me names, Twitter handles, Addresses, Church affiliations and social security numbers of anyone dumb enough to come for my sister! Love You! (i heard they got blow torches on amazon) We gone Stay Ready,” The Vixen tweeted.