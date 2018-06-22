PHOTOS: St. Pete Pride 2018 begins with the Stonewall Opening Reception

St. Petersburg | St. Pete Pride’s Sweet 16 officially began June 20 with the Stonewall St. Pete Pride Reception party at the Museum of Fine Arts.

The evening was hosted and sponsored by the museum and featured the annual event’s largest turnout yet. Guests included a who’s-who from around Tampa Bay and beyond, including Mayor Rick Kriseman and Florida Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

Several community leaders spoke during the event, including St. Pete Pride President Scion Crowder, who shared three important lessons for Pride season. “Here’s a toast to the fire that burns inside of all of us for Pride,” Crowder said. “May you continue to not be afraid of change, may you continue to be nice and may you continue to understand the impacts of what we do.”

Watermark was on hand to help kick off this year’s St. Pete Pride. You can check out some of our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd and Ryan Williams-Jent