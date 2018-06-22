Margaret Cho says people don’t ‘get’ bisexuality

Margaret Cho got candid about the stigma behind bisexuality in an interview with the Huffington Post.

The comedian reveals that at first she thought she identified as a lesbian before understanding she was also attracted to men.

“I thought I was a dyke. I thought I was a lesbian,” Cho says. “And then I realized, ‘No, I’m actually attracted to men as well.’ So then it became something really confusing for me.”

She says that while her family was accepting of the gay community, they didn’t understand what it means to be bisexual.

“My family had a gay bookstore, they were in the gay community, they were working in and around the gay community, so they really were aware of gay people and lesbians but they didn’t understand bisexuality,” Cho says. “It’s still a sensitive issue for many people in my life. They really don’t get bisexuality.”

She continued on that she’s struggled with suspicion in her relationships with both straight and gay people.

“I’ve had this suspicion with every partner that I’ve ever had [that they didn’t get it]. I’ve never been with another bisexual person. I’ve only been with either straight or gay people, so, it’s a very suspicious place,” she says. “Nobody has ever really accepted that I’m truly bisexual. Nobody has ever allowed it. It’s still very much a point of argument between anybody that I’ve been with. People just don’t accept it.”

Cho considers herself an active member of the LGBTQ community and frequently participates in Pride events. However, she wishes Pride was more inclusive of bisexuals.

“We’ve traditionally looked at Pride as being a very white male movement and of course there’s now so much more involved in thinking about Pride,” Cho says. “Before we didn’t acknowledge the trans community. We still don’t really acknowledge the bisexual community. But now there’s more of looking towards a sense of unity and diversity and I think that’s really important.”