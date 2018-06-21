Watch: Cher eats cow tongue instead of saying something nice about Trump

Cher, who is known for her frequent criticisms of President Donald Trump on Twitter, took her opinion one step further on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night.

The pop diva took part in Corden’s game Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts where Corden and his celebrity guest must either answer difficult questions or eat something disgusting.

When the gross delicacies are first described Cher makes her disgust known for the unappetizing looking cow tongue. Corden asks her to name one nice thing about the POTUS and after thinking for a moment Cher concludes she doesn’t have one and takes a bite.

Cher’s other hard to answer question was who her other four best lovers were (after naming Tom Cruise in her top five). The 72-year-old singer also asked Corden who the drunkest person at the royal wedding was but Corden decided to eat a thousand-year-old egg instead of dish the answer.

Corden was also asked who he would least like to sing Carpool Karaoke again with out of Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears but gulped down a fish and chips and mushy pea smoothie instead.

Watch below.