The Big Gay Prom coming to Parliament House Orlando

ORLANDO | Did your first prom not go as well as you would like? Did you not even go to your high school prom?!?! Well the Parliament House wants to fix that and give the LGBTQ community a second chance at it with its first Big Gay Prom on June 30.

The Big Gay Prom will take place in the Parliament House’s Disco from 8-10 p.m. and will bring the full prom experience including the crowning of Prom King and Queen, decorations, high school-themed performances, music and a professional photographer taking prom pictures.

“So many people, especially in the gay community, did not have a good prom experience during high school,” explains Loc Robertson, a representative from Parliament House. “This will be an event where anyone can come and experience their prom, their way. They can be any gender, race, sexual orientation, as well as a place for them to be themselves.”

In lieu of being a strictly formal attire event, the Big Gay Prom requires no specific dress code, a rule that coincides with the determination that the event is a place for anyone to be themselves. “They can dress up or dress down to whatever they feel,” says Robinson.

Orlando drag queen Addison Taylor will host the prom with entertainment from Savannah Westbrooke. With the purchase of a ticket, prom goers can stay after the event ends to watch American Idol finalist Ada Vox perform.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 at EventsBrite.com. For more information about Parliament House’s Big Gay Prom visit ParliamentHouseOrlando.com/Event/The-Big-Gay-Prom or call 407-425-7571.