Russell Tovey and his fiancé Steve Brockman call it quits

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
June 20, 2018
“Quantico” star Russell Tovey and his rugby player fiancé Steve Brockman have broken up four months after announcing their engagement.

Tovey broke the news when he posted a photo on Instagram of himself working out at the gym. A fan commented “@Russelltovey are you still with @Steve_The_Brockman?” to which Tovey replied “No darling.”

The couple began dating last summer and became engaged in February.

“Completely unexpected but very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London,” Tovey told the Daily Mail at the time.

Both Tovey and Brockman have deleted photos of each other from Instagram. Neither has shared details on why the pair parted ways.

