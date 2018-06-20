‘Jurassic World 2’ cuts lesbian reveal scene from film

ABOVE: Daniella Pineda in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Screenshot via YouTube.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” cut a key scene from the film that revealed paleo-veterinarian Dr. Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineda) is a lesbian.

Pineda shared in an interview with Build that her character was meant to comment on her sexuality in an offhand comment about fellow star Chris Pratt’s character Owen.

“I look at Chris and I’m like: ‘Yeah, square jaw, good bone structure, tall, muscles,’” Pineda says. “‘I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I’d do it.’ I love that I’m looking at Chris Pratt, the hottest guy in the world, and I’m like, ‘It would gross me out, but I guess I would do it!’ It was also cool, because it was a little insight into my character. But they cut it.”

According to Pineda, the scene was cut “for the sake of time” and because it “wasn’t relevant to the story.”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits theaters on Friday, June 22.