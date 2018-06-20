Ariana Grande announces album release date, new music video

Ariana Grande announced her fourth-studio album “Sweetener” will be released Aug. 17. Ahead of the album’s release, Grande has already unveiled two songs from the setlist: “No Tears Left To Cry” and “The Light is Coming,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Pre-orders for “Sweetener” officially unlocked June 20, and with the purchase of a pre-order, you get instant access to download “No Tears Left To Cry” and “The Light Is Coming.”

Along with the two songs, pre-order sales will also guarantee pre-sale ticket access for a future headline tour for Grande.

“No Tears Left To Cry” has remained in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release, and the music video has accumulated over 300 million views on VEVO.

The music video for “The Light is Coming” has debuted exclusively on Reebok.com. Reebok is also running a giveaway for a pair of autographed Classic Rapides worn by Grande in the music video.