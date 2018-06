Munn Park in downtown Lakeland was the site of Polk Pride in the Park this past Saturday. A large crowd came out to be visible as members of the LGBTQ+ community and to show their support. Drag performer Kathryn Nevets hosted the entertainment, which included a rousing rendition of “This is Me” and closed with lesbian band Halcyon.

More photos after the jump.

Photos by Melody Maia Monet and Danny Garcia